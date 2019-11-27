Harrogate Town 2  – 2 FC Halifax Town

Please share the news













An own goal deep into stoppage time from F C Halifax rescued a vital point for Harrogate in an entertaining game at the CNG Stadium.

Town made one change from Saturday’s line up with George Thomson replacing Brendan Kiernan

and Jon Stead returned to the bench after his suspension.

After some early, even exchanges, the visitors took the lead after eleven minutes from the penalty spot.

Will Smith brought down Jeff King inside the area and Liam McAlinden blasted the spot kick high into the top right-hand corner to give James Belshaw no hope of a save.

Town retaliated immediately through Thomson who lashed a rising drive just over the Shaymen’s crossbar.

The visitor’s were quickly closing down Town and denying them space,but on the half hour Harrogate loosened the shackles to produce their best chance of the half.

Josh Falkingham altered the direction of attack with a superb cross field pass to Ryan Fallowfield who centred to the far post only for Mark Beck to head over the bar.

Town survived a dangerous free kick late in the half when King was fouled on the edge of the area, but Charlie Cooper’s effort sailed inches over the bar.

The break appeared to revitalise Town, and they began to dominate their opponents.

The deserved equaliser arrived after fifty-four minutes when Thomson’s shot was diverted past Sam Johnson by skipper, Matty Brown.

The Shaymen seemed to be struggling to cope with Town’s fitness levels as Harrogate pushed for a win, and they were confined to isolated raids.

However, on seventy-four minutes they turned the game on its head when sub Cameron King took advantage of some slack Town defending to shoot past Belshaw.

Simon Weaver brought on Stead and Kiernan to replace Thomson and Jack Diamond,but

Town’s cause looked desperate,when with only two minutes of normal time left,Warren Burrell was harshly sent off after a high tackle.A decision that Town fully intend to appeal against.

Town’s fighting spirit then shone through as they launched a furious last onslaught and Falkingham’s low cross into the box was turned into his own net by the backpedalling Josh Staunton.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Hall,Burrell,W Smith,Hancox,Falkingham,Thomson(Stead 86),Beck,Muldoon,Diamond(Kiernan 71).

Unused subs,Cracknell,Emmett,Bradley.

Scorers,Brown 54,og,Staunton 90+2 og, Att.1185(inc330 away)

Booked Falkingham, Sent off Burrell. Town Man of the Match Beck.

FC Halifax.

Johnson,Duckworth,Binnon-Williams,Brown(c),Nolan(Maher 78),Allen,Sho-Silva,Staunton,MCAlinden(C King 67),J King(Williams 74),Cooper.

Unused subs,Appleyard,Macdonald.

Scorers,Mcalinden,11pen,J King 74.

Booked,Brown,Cooper.

Referee S Mather.







