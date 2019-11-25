The Only Way is Harrogate: TV personality James Argent stars in visit to local care home

Please share the news













Residents and staff at Anchor’s The Manor House care home in Harrogate were treated to a special visit from The Only Way Is Essex star James Argent on Friday 22nd November.

The visit was organised to increase understanding of life in care homes, to recognise the dedication of the care home’s staff, and to celebrate what’s possible in later life.

During the visit, residents enjoyed chatting to James over a cup of tea and swapping stories about their lives and shared experiences.

James also spoke to the care home’s staff to understand more about the dynamic nature of a career in social care, and how they help residents get the most out of later life through a personalised approach to care, and a varied activity schedule.

The visit coincided with James Argent’s surprise appearance at the final of the Great British Care Awards (Yorkshire & Humber) on Friday 22 November, organised by Care Talk magazine.

Andrea Harley, manager at Anchor’s The Manor House care home, said: We’re proud of our community here at The Manor House and it was a real thrill to welcome James Argent. It was a memorable visit for our staff and residents, who enjoyed sharing their stories and experiences with James.

Care home resident James Hare, 87, said: The visit was wonderful. It was lovely to meet the chap and chat about this fabulous place I now call home.

Commenting on his visit, James Argent said: It’s been lovely to meet staff and residents. Having performed at the Great British Care Awards and witnessed the energy and passion in the room, I was keen to meet them in their care homes and find out more about the incredible work that they do. It’s been really inspirational.







