Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year makes its debut at the prestigious Photo North Festival in Harrogate

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year, the world’s leading awards for food photography and film, will be making its northern debut in Harrogate at the second-ever Photo North Festival, Saturday 30 November – Monday 2 December 2019, Harrogate Convention Centre.

The Festival, founded by renowned photographer Peter Dench and curator Sharon Price, was a huge hit in its inaugural year and this year focuses on several themes including the Politics of Food.

Caroline Kenyon, Director of the Awards and Founder with her team, said: We are absolutely delighted that some of our winning images will be displayed at the Festival. The Finalist pictures are absolutely stunning, and the more people who can seem them, the better. We do have a lot of requests for the pictures and have to be sparing about when we say yes. But this was a definite Yes! We have a huge regard for both Peter and Sharon and their international reputation as curators. I have also been asked to speak and will be conducting portfolio reviews too – can’t wait! It is so exciting that our Lincolnshire-based company, running a global photography awards, can be a part of this world-class photography Festival taking place in just the next door county!

Pink Lady® Food Photographer of the Year launched in 2011 and this year received entries from 77 countries. The international panel of judges is chaired by legendary food photographer David Loftus.