Harrogate Primary School to Develop Community Garden

Coppice Valley Primary School, based on the outskirts of Harrogate town centre, has begun the development of its community garden in partnership with Harrogate based energy supplier, CNG and adult learning disability charity, Horticap.

The community garden will see a complete renovation to the front of the school to create a space for the community to use year-round. The community garden will include vegetable and herb gardens, an orchard, wildflower area and picnic areas. Fencing will be removed with traditional hedges replacing the boundaries to provide vital shelter for wildlife.

Horticap, an organisation which provides education in horticulture for adults with learning disabilities in the Harrogate area, has commenced the development of the community garden with the creation of raised beds for the vegetable and herb gardens. The materials of which were donated by the organisers of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show to minimise wastage from the event.

Phil Airey from Horticap, said: We are pleased to help Coppice Valley School with this new venture. Its a lovely school with a great ethos. Getting children interested in Horticulture from a young age is so important. Thank you to Nick Smith from the Harrogate flower show for donating the raised beds.

For its commitment to developing open spaces and promoting the benefits of gardening within its curriculum, the Royal Horticultural Society recently awarded Coppice Valley Primary School its Five Star Award. Teaching Assistant, Sam Wright led the application process in which the school had to demonstrate it works with pupils to develop their knowledge in using tools, safety, composting, seasonal planting and protecting crops, harvesting and cooking out products, designing and creating a garden and finally community involvement in gardening.

Jacqui Hall from CNG said: We’ve had the pleasure of working with the school in the past, so being able to support their Community Garden plans with the amazing team from Horticap, is something we’re really excited about. Community spaces are so crucial and it’s a wonderful way to engage the children in a scheme that they can benefit from, as well as the wider community. We’re proud to be involved and we cannot wait to see the finished results!

The school received an official plaque and £250 in vouchers which will go towards purchasing gardening gloves and a wormery allowing pupils at the school to play a hands-on role in the development of the community garden.

Leading on the project, Deputy Headteacher Dan Cawte said: We are delighted to be working in partnership with CNG and Horticap on creating this fantastic space. The creation of the Community Garden demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing enhanced learning and wellbeing opportunities not only for our pupils but for the wider community too. We appreciate the support from our partners and appreciate any forms of support to create wonderful projects like this.

The school aims to complete the Community Garden by the Spring.

