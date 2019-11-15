Fashion Show to showcase Yorkshire design talent at national textile event

Please share the news











A showcase of Yorkshire fashion design talent will take place at The Knitting & Stitching Show in Harrogate at the end this month.

Models wearing designs from collections by fashion and textile design graduates and lecturers from Harrogate College, Huddersfield University and Leeds Arts University will take to the stage at 5pm on Friday 29th November in the Creative Living Theatre at the UK’s biggest event for the textile art, craft and design community. The Fashion Show is free to visitors to the show.

Designers include Sherelene Cuffe, a textile artist and lecturer at Leeds Arts University, who will show costumes from two collections: Phenomenal Woman, an exploration of creole dress and its subversive messages, and Greener Pastures, developed as part of the celebrations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Windrush. She will also display collections of hand-beaded, sea-life inspired leather clutches and seed-themed evening bags exploring the Kew Gardens’ Millennium Seed Bank.

Jenny Dixon, a Leeds Arts University graduate and designer of bespoke bridal wear, prom wear and couture children’s wear (Jenny Dixon Couture) will be showing three bridal pieces and Karen Dennis, a designer and Lecturer in Global Fashion Retail Management and Sustainability at the University of Leeds will be showing a jacket collection made from recycled tents from her Ketchup Clothes brand.

Sasha Thorn, a Textile Design MA graduate from Harrogate College, will show The Yorkshire Wildlife Collection, a playful modern interpretation of iconic patterns by William Morris, inspired by plants and animals discovered in Harrogate and surrounding areas on day trips with her son.









Other local designers will also be joining the Fashion Show line up.

Anna Baptiste, Event Director for The Knitting & Stitching Show, said: The contemporary textiles scene is buzzing in Yorkshire and we’re thrilled to be hosting this exciting fashion design showcase at our Harrogate show. A celebration of local talent is the perfect way to end the weekend.

The Knitting & Stitching Show takes place at Harrogate Convention Centre from Thursday 28th December-Sunday 1st December and attracts thousands of visitors to Harrogate every year. The show features hundreds of workshops, free craft and equipment demonstrations, galleries by internationally-acclaimed artists, practising artists live at work, a Dressmaking Competition, a daily Upcycling Challenge and hundreds of exhibitors selling essential craft supplies

Standard adult tickets for The Knitting & Stitching Show Harrogate are £15.50 (concessions £14.00)

www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/

