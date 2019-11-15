Cloude Nine and LSS Waste Management team up for industry’s first hair iron recycling service

Please share the news













LSS Waste Management, the Leeds-based total waste management provider, has teamed up with Harrogate-based electronic hair tool manufacturer, Cloud Nine, to deliver the haircare industry’s first hair iron recycling service.

Electrical waste (e-waste) is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the world. In the UK alone two million tonnes of e-waste are incorrectly disposed of every year, and at present 80 per cent of that ends up in landfill. Hair straighteners, along with other household appliances, are contributors to this problem.

Following discussions between the two Yorkshire companies as to how best make positive contributions towards this issue, Cloud Nine, with the support of LSS, has pioneered an industry first hair iron recycling service, which is working towards saving 1.5-million hair straighteners from going to landfill by 2022.

Martin Rae, managing director of Cloud Nine, said: The amount of e-waste going to landfill, paired with the lack of awareness surrounding the severity of this waste stream growth is concerning. We know that the hair and beauty industry needs to take action, hence our mission to lead the industry in becoming more sustainable through our commitments to recycling and more. Partnering with LSS is an important step. We are supported by one of the UK’s most advanced waste management operators; while our customers will take comfort knowing that our new service is disposing of their old hair irons in a sustainable manner, which adheres to WEEE regulations.

The Cloud Nine hair iron recycling service is completely free of charge, regardless of brand or place of purchase, and is extremely easy to use. Those with hair straighteners that need recycling simply need to download the pre-paid postage label from Cloud Nine’s website, securely package their straighteners, and then drop the package off at their nearest post office.









Once received, the products will be stripped down for parts that can be repurposed for use elsewhere. All elements that can’t be repurposed and products that are deemed end of life will be delivered to LSS Waste’s specialist site in Leeds where they’ll be disposed of in accordance with WEEE regulations.

Mark Russell, business manager at LSS Waste, which currently recycles 95 per cent of all waste it recovers, including a significant amount of e-waste, said: The issue with e-waste isn’t that it can’t be recycled, but that it isn’t easy for the public to dispose of in a way that means it will be recycled. In most cases it would need to be either taken to a household waste recycling facility or a home collection arranged. Unfortunately, these services can often be inconvenient to access, which has led to the staggering amount of e-waste that ends up in landfill every year. This new service from Cloud Nine not only has the potential to significantly decrease the amount of e-waste ending up in landfill, but will hopefully spawn copycat services from other electronic manufacturers, which will see e-waste recycling soar, both in the UK and abroad.

To find out more about the Cloud Nine’s e-waste recycling scheme visit https://www.cloudninehair.com/recycle