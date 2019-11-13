Local engineering company donates PPE to Horticap

CGL, the UK’s leading independent ground engineering consultancy, has donated its surplus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Harrogate charity, Horticap.
CGL said knowing the health and safety benefits PPE brings when out on site, Horticap sprung to mind as the perfect benefactor of the surplus equipment.
Richard Pennock, Regional Director of CGL Harrogate said:
We were aware of Horticap’s fantastic work as several of our staff regularly visit to buy plants, shop for gifts or just go to enjoy a Yorkshire cuppa in their cafe.
It’s great to be able to donate this PPE to such a wonderful charity, and to know the team will benefit from it. We look forward to providing them with continued support, as they move forward with their exciting development plans. And if anyone is looking for some Christmas gifts the shop had plenty to choose from including some festive decorations.
Horticap provides training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills to adults with learning and other disabilities.
Phil Airey, of Horticap, said:
A donation like this, at this time of the year, with the dark nights and cold days, is very welcomed by the Horticap team.