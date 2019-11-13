Back row - Richard Pennock is first left and Phil Airey, second from left
Back row - Richard Pennock is first left and Phil Airey, second from left
/

Local engineering company donates PPE to Horticap

1 min read
Please share the news

CGL, the UK’s leading independent ground engineering consultancy, has donated its surplus Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Harrogate charity, Horticap.

CGL said knowing the health and safety benefits PPE brings when out on site, Horticap sprung to mind as the perfect benefactor of the surplus equipment.

Richard Pennock, Regional Director of CGL Harrogate said:

We were aware of Horticap’s fantastic work as several of our staff regularly visit to buy plants, shop for gifts or just go to enjoy a Yorkshire cuppa in their cafe.

It’s great to be able to donate this PPE to such a wonderful charity, and to know the team will benefit from it. We look forward to providing them with continued support, as they move forward with their exciting development plans. And if anyone is looking for some Christmas gifts the shop had plenty to choose from including some festive decorations.

Horticap provides training in horticulture, allied crafts and rural skills to adults with learning and other disabilities.

Phil Airey, of Horticap, said:

A donation like this, at this time of the year, with the dark nights and cold days, is very welcomed by the Horticap team.




 

 

 

 


Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Caroline Hoile
Previous Story

Author has first children's christmas story book published with book signing at Harrogate Waterstones

Caroline-Murphy-and-Management-and-Enterprise-winner-Katie-Mountain
Next Story

Celebrating Yorkshire young achievers

Latest from Community

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info