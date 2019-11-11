Nick Jardine, the brexit party harrogate and knaresborough
Nick Jardine, The Brexit Party, Harrogate and Knaresborough
Brexit Party candidate stands down for Harrogate and Knaresborough

The Brexit Party have stood down 317 prospective parliamentary candidates, it incudes Nick Jardine who was due to stand for Harrogate and Knaresbrough.

This means that The Brexit Party will not contest seats currently held by the Conservative Party.

Nigel Farage announced the move earlier today and was after Boris Johnson committed to leaving the EU by 2020 and in pursuing a Canada-style trade deal.

Farage said the Brexit Party had spent a number of months of trying to create a leave alliance with the Conservatives, and that a unilateral move was needed.





