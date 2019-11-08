Harrogate town centre assault investigation

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted

Around 1.30am on 29 September on Oxford Street in Harrogate a male was assaulted resulting in a broken jaw.

Police are looking to speak to a white man in his mid 20’s, around 6ft tall with a lean build and dark hair who we believe may have information about the incident. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white sleeves and had been seen arguing with another male earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Cullinane. You can also email Rebecca.cullinane1994@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

