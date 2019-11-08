Harrogate police
/

Harrogate town centre assault investigation

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 1
    Share

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a man was assaulted

Around 1.30am on 29 September on Oxford Street in Harrogate a male was assaulted resulting in a broken jaw.

Police are looking to speak to a white man in his mid 20’s, around 6ft tall with a lean build and dark hair who we believe may have information about the incident. He was wearing a blue t-shirt with white sleeves and had been seen arguing with another male earlier in the evening.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Rebecca Cullinane. You can also email Rebecca.cullinane1994@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk






Please share the news
  • 1
    Share
  • 1
    Share

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Nick Jardine, the brexit party harrogate and knaresborough
Previous Story

The Brexit Party announce candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough Member of Parliament

Lizzie Philpott, regional fundraiser at Martin House, with a Light up a Life keepsake card and tree decoration
Next Story

Light up a Life for Martin House this Christmas

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info