Six teenagers arrested following car theft after taking keys from property

Six teenagers have been arrested in connection with a car key burglary in Ripon.

It follows a report that a set of car keys had been stolen from a property in the Whitcliffe Lane area of Ripon at 5.15pm on Tuesday 5 November and a Grey Honda CRV was taken from outside.

Officers located the vehicle on the A61 a short time later before losing sight of it.

Through the use of ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) officers tracked and located the vehicle and pursued it into a cul-de-sac in Harrogate.

The car was abandoned and officers pursued the occupants with support of a police drone before making six arrests.

Two 15 year-old boys, two 14 year-old boys, a 13 year old boy and a 14 year-old girl have been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Please check for updates on, or after, 30 November quoting 12190204397.









