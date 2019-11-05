Yearly figures show 6 fewer killed on the roads of North Yorkshire

Please share the news











The most recent casualty figures for roads in North Yorkshire and York show that in 2018 there were 286 fewer collisions and 349 fewer casualties.

In 2018, compared to 2017:

six fewer people were killed on the roads (down to 37 from 43)

52 fewer people were seriously hurt (369 from 421)

Slight injuries fell by 291 (1,754 from 2,045)

The figures from the 95 Alive York and North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership show that fewer people were killed or injured across all age groups. There was a significant reduction in the casualties in collisions involving cars, goods vehicles, minibuses, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.

To make this information more accessible to the public, North Yorkshire County Council has launched an online dashboard that enables people to search the figures by year, by district, by road number or by speed limit. The dashboard contains the most recent five years of data and will be updated annually.

Barrie Mason, the County Council’s Assistant Director, Highways and Transportation, said: The latest casualty and collision figures are encouraging, especially in the reduction in fatalities and serious injuries on our roads. While the overall number of collisions is also down, we cannot be complacent, and the 95 Alive partnership will continue its efforts to make the roads safer. Road users, too, have a duty to act responsibly and to be considerate to others on our highways. The new online dashboard is easy to use and enables members of the public and relevant organisations to have direct access to the data at all times, without the need to contact the road safety team, whose time may now be focused on safety campaigns and accident prevention.

Road Policing Inspector Jeremy Bartley, of North Yorkshire Police, said: Dealing with the tragic aftermath of collisions, our officers are constantly reminded of how devastating they are for everyone involved. So it is extremely encouraging to see a reduction in the most recent figures. Along with our partner organisations, we’ve done a lot of campaign work and road safety initiatives recently, many of which focus on vulnerable road users, and we’ll continue to build on this to make North Yorkshire’s roads even safer.

The road collisions and casualties dashboard can be found at: https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/collisiondata

