Ramsdens Harrogate
Ramsdens Harrogate
/

New pawnbroker opens in Harrogate

1 min read
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

Ramsdens say they are delighted to open its doors in Harrogate.

The new store, located in the heart of the town centre at 19 Market Place and buys and sells used jewellery, offers currency conversion as well as new jewellery.

Claire McCann, store manager, Ramsdens Harrogate said:

We’re very excited to bring Ramsdens’ great value to Harrogate’s high street.  The team and I are looking forward to welcoming the town’s savviest shoppers and helping them get the best deal on jewellery, watches, holiday money and much more as we approach Christmas.

The business was established in 1987 in Stockton-on-Tees, Ramsdens has 158 branches across Northern England, Scotland and Wales.





Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Please don't smoke
Previous Story

Drive to make public spaces smoke-free

Latest from Business

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info