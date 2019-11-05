New pawnbroker opens in Harrogate

Ramsdens say they are delighted to open its doors in Harrogate.
The new store, located in the heart of the town centre at 19 Market Place and buys and sells used jewellery, offers currency conversion as well as new jewellery.
Claire McCann, store manager, Ramsdens Harrogate said:
We’re very excited to bring Ramsdens’ great value to Harrogate’s high street. The team and I are looking forward to welcoming the town’s savviest shoppers and helping them get the best deal on jewellery, watches, holiday money and much more as we approach Christmas.
The business was established in 1987 in Stockton-on-Tees, Ramsdens has 158 branches across Northern England, Scotland and Wales.