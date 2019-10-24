Harrogate police
Police appeal for information after man exposes himself at Harrogate play park

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a man exposed himself at the Oatlands Play Park.

It happened at around 3pm on 12 October 2019 when the man exposed himself in the presence of children.

An arrest has been made in relation to this incident and the suspect has been release on bail pending further enquiries.

To assist with the investigation, officers are appealing for any information from either witnesses to the incident or to anyone whose child might have been present when it happened.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Sheree Evans. You can also email sheree.evans@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190190125





