CNG expands with an addition of a further 7,000sq ft of office space

Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG is marking 25 years in business with the addition of a further 7000sq ft to its Harrogate HQ.

In line with demand for its increasing portfolio, the business which is the leading independent shipper and supplier of natural gas in the UK, is readying itself for continued growth driven by consumer interest in renewables and energy connections.

Since moving into the former HM Revenue and Customs building in 2014, CNG has continued to expand steadily; it now boasts over 50,000 customers and more than 2.6 million through its work as a shipper. The acquisition of the first floor means the 216 strong team now occupies the full four-storey space, taking its operations to over 23,000 sq ft.

In line with the company culture, the new floor features stunning spaces designed by Rob Umpleby of RU Creative and fitted by Absolute Commercial Interiors. The spaces include a staff gym, the Gaines Bar (named after founder Colin Gaines) and a series of colourful break out spaces and meeting rooms.

CNG, which was founded following the deregulation of the gas industry in 1994, has set itself apart through its commitment to challenge industry standards and has gone on to become a multi-award winning business recognised for its customer service and willingness to boost competition in the sector. CNG has supported many other suppliers’ entry to the market as a way to enhance competition, make conditions fairer for customers and provide them with greater choice.

CNG MD Jacqui Hall said: To reach 25 years of CNG is something we’re incredibly proud of. We set out over two decades ago to change the face and perception of our industry, and while there’s always more work to be done, we’re delighted with the work our amazing team continues to do to actively boost consumer choice, energy education and customer service levels. Our focus for the next 25 is looking at how we build a future that serves our changing energy landscape. Special thanks to Rob at RU Creative for capturing our culture and creating a space that allows us to grow and flourish.









