Six arrested on suspicion of murder following Scarborough stabbing

Please share the news











2 Shares

Five men and a teenager have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing of a man in Scarborough.

The 26 year old victim was found with serious injuries outside the Town Hall on St Nicholas Street at 2am on Sunday 20 October 2019. He was taken to hospital where he died.

The five men aged between 18 and 21 and a 16 year-old boy remain in custody for questioning.

Officers remain at the scene this morning as the investigation continues.

Detectives are appealing for people to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton of North Yorkshire Police said: In the early hours of Sunday morning a man was fatally stabbed outside the Town Hall. Six arrests have been made in connection with the man’s death and an investigation to establish the events surrounding it is ongoing. We would urge anyone who witnessed any part of incident, or who has any information which could assist our investigation, to contact North Yorkshire Police. We’d also appeal to any taxi drivers or motorists who were in the area at the time who may have dash-cam footage to share this vital information with us. This was an isolated incident and people in the local community are likely to notice an increased presence of police officers in the area while our enquiries continue.

Please quote reference number 12190193750 when passing on information.









Please share the news











2 Shares