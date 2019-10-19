harrogate town
//

FC Halifax 1 – 2 Harrogate Town

4 mins read
Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

Harrogate Town progressed to the First Round Proper, of the Emirates F A Cup,after a superb victory at the Shay Stadium, Halifax.

Harrogate made a lightening start and Mark Beck was inches away from connecting with an early Ryan Fallowfield cross, but within eight minutes the Wetherby Roaders had taken the lead.

A Brendan Kiernan centre from the right  was headed against his own crossbar by Josh Staunton and Beck raced in to smash home the rebound.

Town were playing some superlative football and the impressive Jack Diamond headed just over the bar after a dangerous cross from skipper, Josh Falkingham.

The Shaymen at last began to show glimpses of their League form and Jerome Binnom-Williams headed a Michael Duckworth cross wide of Town’s far post.

Town almost doubled their lead five minutes before the break when Diamond ran through the home defence and crashed a shot against the legs of keeper, Sam Johnson. The ball rebounded to Falkingham on the edge of the area, but his shot whistled narrowly over the bar.

Town had dominated the first period,but the concern was that they only had one goal to show for their endeavours.

Halifax manager, Pete Wild, sent his men out early for the second half, and within a minute of the restart they had equalised.

A low cross from the right evaded the retreating Harrogate defenders, leaving Niall Maher to sidefoot in at the far post.

Halifax were rampant and Maher’s diving header from a corner went just wide of Town’s woodwork.

Dayle Southwell was next to threaten when he unleashed a vicious cross shot across Town’s goal.

However, Town weathered the storm and on fiftyfour minutes they scored the deciding goal when a throw in found Jack Muldoon and he whipped in a low centre which Beck flicked past Johnson from close range.

Both sides had chances as the game was keenly contested, with Duckworth forcing James Belshaw to save at the near post and Diamond having a well struck drive deflected for a corner.

Halifax brought on all three subs and one of them,Jamie Allen,created an excellent chance for Tobi Sho-Silva,but luckily for Harrogate he scooped his effort well over the bar.

Town easily saw out the four minutes added time and eagerly await Monday evening’s draw to see who they will meet in the First Round Proper.

Town,

Belshaw,W Smith,Hall,G Smith,Burrell,Falkingham,Kiernan(Thomson 81),Diamond,Beck,Muldoon(Stead 85)

Unused subs,Cracknell,Taylor,Brown,Emmett,Bradley.

Scorer Beck 8,54.

Bookings Burrell, Fallowfield,Thomson,Diamond.

F C Halifax,

Johnson,Duckworth,Binnom-Williams,Clarke,Nolan,Southwell(Allen 68),Sho-Sliva,Staunton,McAlinden,Cooper(J King 77),Maher(Earing 79).

Unused subs, Appleyard,Hanson.

Scorer,Maher 46                                 Att.1241(inc 228 away)

Booking J King

Referee A Miller





Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Fantastic night at the Royal Hall in support of Marie Curie, but why were two boxes empty ?

Harrogate police
Next Story

Six arrested on suspicion of murder following Scarborough stabbing

Latest from Football

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info