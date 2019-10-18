Update on Harrogate Stray repairs following the UCI

Harrogate Borough Council have said they have contractors on site today.

A spokesperson for Harrogate Borough Council said:

We have contractors on site with our staff today.

The initial assessment found the damage to footpaths is significant in places with the flagstone paths in particular having sunk because of the waterlogged conditions.

We want the footpaths prioritised, starting with the one alongside West Park so the fence line can be moved back. This will involve lifting the flags, levelling the sub base and relaying them.

Subject to favourable ground/weather conditions, we anticipate this will take days rather than weeks.

In terms of the rest of the grass, Y2019’s contractors have finished levelling the ground and filling in vehicle tracks/ruts.

The ground needs to dry out before we can properly assess the soil conditions, but the initial expert view is that a mixture of re-seeding and new turf will be required. That was the assessment of our parks people too.