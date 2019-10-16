Opening Peter O’Sullevan House marks racing trouble for Townscape Architects

Please share the news











A Harrogate-based architectural practice is celebrating a unique racing treble, following the official opening of Peter O’Sullevan House in Newmarket.

The Inured Jockeys Fund’s state-of-the-art £6 million rehabilitation and therapy centre, designed by Townscape Architects, was opened by racing legend and IJF president Sir Anthony McCoy at a ceremony attended by leading names from the racing industry, including Frankie Dettori and Lester Piggott.

For Townscape, the event marked the third leg of a unique treble, after it was commissioned by the IJF to design Jack Berry House in Malton and work on the refurbishment of Oaksey House – the Fund’s original rehabilitation centre in Lambourn.

Nick Silcock, who founded the RIBA Chartered Practice in 2007, said: “We were delighted to work with the Injured Jockeys Fund on these highly prestigious projects, providing innovative designs which play a key role in the healing process.”

Peter O’Sullevan House – named in honour of ‘the voice of racing’ who died in 2015, features fitness facilities, including physio treatment rooms, a hydrotherapy pool and a fully-equipped light and airy gym. The building also includes a library containing many personal items from Sir Peter’s long and distinguished career as a journalist and broadcaster.

Injured Jockeys Fund chief executive, Lisa Hancock, said: Nick Silcock just ‘got’ what we were looking to achieve. It’s designed to be uplifting and motivating. The look is cutting edge, but while it’s bang up to date it remains friendly, warm and welcoming.

Sir Anthony, who rode more than 4,000 winners in a record-breaking career as a National Hunt jockey, in which he suffered numerous injuries, pointed out: I can’t tell you how lucky racing is to have this. If facilities like these had existed when I started riding, I might still be going today!

