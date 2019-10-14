Rudding Park team join CEO sleepout

Please share the news













A team from Rudding Park in Harrogate will be supporting the ‘CEO Sleepout’ at Harrogate Rugby Club on Monday 25 November, to help raise vital funds for those in Harrogate trapped by poverty and homelessness.

Matthew Mackaness (Spa Director), Peter Banks (Managing Director), Nicola Cook (Head of Marketing), Karen Tyson (Head of Sales and Revenue), Hendrik le Roux (Business Development Manager) and James King (Golf Manager) will be leaving the comfort of the luxury hotel behind, to brave the cold for a night under the stars.

Hendrik Le Roux from Rudding Park commented: We are lucky to work at Rudding Park, a beautiful environment where sleeping in comfort and luxury is the norm. However, we recognise not everyone is so fortunate. With this in mind we are keen to do our bit and support those who need it most. With charities set to benefit including the Harrogate Homeless Project and Ripon YMCA it’s a great opportunity to support to our local community. Sleeping outdoors, exposed to the elements, won’t be easy but it is a chance for teambuilding and to embrace a shared experience with a network of individuals from the local business community who want to do their bit.

If you would like to support the Rudding Park team with a donation please click here:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ruddingparkteam

If you would like to support and take part in the CEO Sleepout, please contact:

Bianca https://www.ceosleepoutuk.com/harrogate/