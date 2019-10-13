The Charity Prefects with some of the goodies at the Rossett School Bake Sale, from left: Oscar Reynolds, Aysha Chakir, Emilia Clipston, Miki Burt and Jack Moran
Cakes and bakes for a good cause

A Bake Sale organised by students at Rossett School has raised £390 for MacMillan Cancer Support.

Sixth Form students hosted the Bake Sale, ably supported by the new Year 7 students. Taking place in the school canteen, the event offered for sale a range of delicious cakes, biscuits, tray bakes and other goodies baked and donated by students, staff and parents. All money raised was donated to the charity.

The Bake Sale was the first event organised by Rossett School’s new team of Charity Prefects. The roles were created to give students the chance to devise and host fundraising initiatives throughout the year, helping them hone their skills in team work, initiative, creativity, event organisation and marketing.

Charity Prefects Oscar Reynolds, Aysha Chakir, Emilia Clipston, Miki Burt and Jack Moran said:

The bake sale was a great success, with lots of support both in donating baked treats but also in attending the sale.

As a team, we have really got stuck into our new roles and have already come up with lots of great ideas for more activities and events which will help support the work of charities close to our hearts.

 

Headteacher Helen Woodcock said:

Our Charity Prefects have done a great job of organising the Bake Sale, and we look forward to finding out about the other fundraising activities they have planned during the coming months.





