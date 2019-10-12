/

Fire at skip hire business near Knaresborough


First posted 17:57 – 12 October 2019

The fire service are tackling a building fire at A1 Skip Hire, between Knaresborough and Boroughbridge.

This is currently an ongoing incident, further details as we receive them.

Updated 18:31 – 12 October 2019

The fire is to a building approximately 30m x 45m.

Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon, Boroughbridge and Tadcaster have all deployed units to the incident.

The fire is being tackled from a number of sectors and although oxyacetylene tanks in the building, they are not believed to be at risk

The incident is ongoing with seven main jets in use. Northern Power are isolating the power from the building.

The night shift crews are on their way to the scene for handover, but it is expected to be scaled down to 2 pumps in the next hour.




 

 


