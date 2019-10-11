Woman found dead near Catterick now named

Please share the news











1 Share

Police are now in a position to release the identity of the woman who was found dead in wooded area in Brough with St Giles at around 4.45pm on Wednesday 9 October 2019.

The body was that of 30-year-old Natalie Harker from Colburn.

Detective Inspector Steve Menzies of the Major Investigation Team, said: This is a very tragic case which has left a family devastated. I am appealing for anyone who was close to Natalie to get in touch. If you were a friend, a colleague, or part of the same social circle, I urge you to please come forward and talk to us – even if you think you don’t know anything important. The smallest bit of information could help us piece together the full circumstances surrounding Natalie’s death. Specially trained officers are supporting the family and we ask that the media and the public respect their privacy at this extremely difficult time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, press 2 and ask to speak to The Major Crime Investigation Team or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, please go to the police Major Incident Public Portal and submit the information. You can find the MIPP here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/12XN19A45-PO1

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190187139 when passing on information.

Please share the news











1 Share