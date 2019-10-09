Wrexham 1 – 1 Harrogate Town

Please share the news











Harrogate Town came from behind to pick up a hard won point at The Racecourse, Wrexham.

Unchanged Town were given an early shock when a left wing cross from Jamie Oswell was volleyed past James Belshaw by Bobby Grant after only six minutes.

The Welsh side, playing their first game in front of new manager, Dean Keates, were clearly out to impress and forced Town onto the backfoot.

On thirteen minutes, Luke Young intercepted a Will Smith clearance and his shot from the edge of the area almost wrong footed Belshaw.

Town were struggling to find any rhythm and cohesion and it took them over half an hour to register a shot on goal when Ryan Fallowfield’s low drive was deflected for a corner.

After the break,Brendan Kiernan won a corner but Mark Smith scuffed his shot on the turn,allowing Christian Dibble an easy pick up.

The Dragons kept up the pressure on Town’s goal and Belshaw could only parry away Grant’s stinging drive from danger.

The turning point of the match came after an hour,when George Smith was ruled to have pushed an attacker in the area and Referee Lewis Smith,pointed to the penalty spot.

Grant took the penalty,But luckily for Town,ballooned the ball well over the bar.

Simon Weaver, introduced the two Jacks, Diamond and Emmett, into the fray and Town began to take command.

Diamond headed a George Smith centre straight at Dibble and then the stopper had to make a full length diving save to keep out Jack Muldoon’s low cross shot.

With ten minutes left showing on the clock, Town squared the match.

Diamond, who was a constant threat down the left, crossed through a crowded area and the ball eventually reached Fallowfield who hammered it home.

Indeed, it was Town who looked more likely to snatch a late winner.

A dipping drive from Diamond just cleared the Dragon’s crossbar,and Will Smith headed another cross for Diamond into the arms of Dibble.

Wrexham survived a series of late Harrogate corners to share the honours, which on balance, was a fair result.

After the game, the home directors were full of praise for Town's fitness levels and resilience.









Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,G Smith,Falkingham,Burrell,Beck,Kiernan(Emmett 74),Bradley(Diamond 54),Muldoon,Hall,W Smith.

Unused subs,Cracknell,Stead,Brown

Scorer,Fallowfield 80.

Booked G Smith,Burrell,Beck,Bradley,W Smith

Wrexham,

Dibble,Burnum-Bob,Jennings,Pearson,Lawlor,Summerfield,Young,Grant,Oswell,Rutherford,Barton(Tollitt 86).

Unused subs, Szczepaniak, Redmond,Wright,McIntosh.

Scorer,Grant 6,

Booking Burnun-Bob, Att.3435 (inc.33 away)

Referee, Lewis Smith

