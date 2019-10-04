Leeds Male Voice Choir at Fountains by Floodlight this Saturday

Please share the news











The Leeds Male Voice Choir will be singing in the cellarium at Fountains Abbey on Saturday evening (5 October 2019) for the first night of Fountains by Floodlight.

The Abbey will be basked in light from sunset, with street food and the café also open.

It’s free to NT members and there are tickets available on the door to non-members, £10 for adults and £5 for children. From 5pm till 8pm

Leeds Male Voice Choir have been singing throughout Yorkshire, the UK and Europe since 1916. Under the Direction of Tim Knight since 2014, the choir reflect a fresh take on the male voice choir with sharp suits and drawing from influences from North America, Scandinavia and the Baltic. Leeds Male Voice Choir now boast a member of almost sixty men of different ages and backgrounds, who have joined a group that has been making high quality music since 1916.

The choir will present highlights of their 2019 repertoire drawn from a recent tour of Hungary and Budapest, featuring music by some of the great classical composers including Franz Schubert, Felix Mendelssohn, Pavel Chesnokov, Gabriel Faure and more recent pieces by Diane Loomer, Tim Knight and Craig Courtney.

Musical Director Tim Knight said: We are delighted to be performing at Fountains Abbey this month, a first for Leeds Male Voice Choir. A concert in such an important and beautiful location is a rare treat for the choir, and I’m pleased to be leading the choir in a place where music in many guises has been so important for over 800 years. We have a whole mix of music, with something for everyone.









