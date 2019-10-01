Survey on UCI cycle event shows support for the event although local business lost out

Please share the news













The Harrogate Informer online survey has attracted 2268 responses in the first 24 hours.

The survey has indicated that 16% of business respondents had an increased turnover and 84% saying it made no difference or turnover was down.

60% thought there was a longer term economic benefit.

69% believe that Harrogate Borough Council were right to support the event and 62% would like to see more cycle races in the town.

Did you watch in person ?

Yes – 1,619 72%

No – 622 28%

Did you watch on TV ?

Yes – 1,770 79%

No – 464 21%

Did you enjoy the event ?

Yes – 1,610 72%

No – 617 28%

How was the traffic management ?

Badly – 585 26%

OK – 774 35%

Well – 884 39%

Were the closures as advertised ?

No – 748 33%

Yes – 1,746 77%

Were Harrogate Borough Council right to bring the event to the town ?

No – 683 31%

Yes – 1541 69%

If you run a business…

My turnover was much higher – 60 8%

My turnover was higher – 62 8%

It made no difference – 210 28%

My turnover was lower – 118 16%

My turnover was much lower – 303 40%

Do you think there will be longer term economic gain ?

Yes – 1,337 60%

No – 878 40%

Would you like more cycle races in the town ?

Yes – 1370 62%

No – 847 38%

How was the communication about the event ?

Good – 1067 48%

Poor – 485 22%

Average – 670 30%

About where you live

Harrogate or Knaresborough – 1675 75%

In the wider Harrogate District – 317 14%

Outside the Harrogate District – 244 11%

In the freeform text response, many asked for more music events and more use of the Stray.

In response to what was good, there were comments about the community support in the villages on the route and the visibility it brought to the town on media.

Comments were more diverse in response to what was bad about the event, there were comments about damage to the Stray, inconvenience, lost trade, bad weather and not many people being in the town centre.