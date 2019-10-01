Harrogate resident set to take part in 12-hour hike in the Scottish Highlands to raise money for mental health

Please share the news











Aileen Cameron from Aberdeen, is set to hike the 12-hour “Mind Hike: Dawn to Dusk” in aid of mental health charity Mind, on Saturday 12 October 2019.

Aileen, who teaches at Summerbridge Community Primary School, hopes that with the support of her students, colleagues, friends and family, she will raise a minimum of £375 for Mind, which provides support and advice for anyone experiencing mental health problems.

Aileen said: I am so excited to be taking part in the Mind Hike, as events like this really highlight and raise awareness of the importance of good mental health, and will hopefully bring in lots of funds for a fantastic cause. Being in the great outdoors is something that helps my own mental health greatly, so this seemed like a fitting challenge. I really love hiking and spend a lot of my holidays walking around various parts of the UK. But, 12 hours straight is something I’ve never attempted before and I’m certain it will be a gruelling, but very rewarding, challenge. As a teacher, I want to use this opportunity to spread the message to adults and children alike that there is no shame in talking about how we are feeling, and that help and support exists. It is so vital that the stigma around mental health is abolished and that mental health difficulties are taken as seriously as physical health difficulties. I’m taking part in this event for Mind because I really believe in their cause. The charity helps the one in four people in the UK that experience a mental health problem every year. The money raised will fund their vital work including the Mind Infoline, advice services and the campaigning Mind does.

To support Aileen’s challenge, please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/aileencam to donate

