Harrogate Town 2 – 0 Sutton United

Harrogate Town made it back to back wins when they triumphed 2-0 over Sutton United.

Simon Weaver kept pace with the line up that defeated FC Halifax last Tuesday evening and they took the fight to Sutton from the kick off.

Jack Muldoon and George Thomson were prominent in a move which ended with Ryan Fallowfield’s cross being diverted for a corner, which Will Smith headed wide.

Sutton then began to make inroads down the right and Craig Eastmond sidefooted an Aaron Jarvis centre, just wide of the near upright.

In fact, The “U”s thought that they had taken a fifteenth minute lead when Jamie Collins blasted in a corner from close range, but the linesman’s offside flag was already raised.

Both sides were playing with plenty of endeavour, but neither could produce the final decisive pass.

But on thirtyfour minutes, Harrogate broke the deadlock.

James Belshaw punched away a Sutton corner which was collected by Alex Bradley and his defence splitting pass sent Thomson clear to shoot past, Jamie Butler, into the far corner.

Town spurned a chance to increase their lead early in the second half when Brendan Kiernan fired a Muldoon cross over the bar from close range.

The visitors had a great chance to equalise after fiftysix minutes when Jarvis was brought down inside the area by George Smith.

Sutton skipper, Collins, took the penalty himself, but Belshaw dived to his left to brilliantly keep out the spot kick.

Sutton began to enjoy more possession as Town appeared to take their foot off the gas and Will Randall began to find space down the left and with ten minutes left he hit a dangerous free kick which forced Belshaw into a superb full length save.

Excellent tackles by Fallowfield and Will Smith were needed to keep out Sutton, but in stoppage time, Town made the game safe.

A run into the box by Muldoon was ended when he was brought down by keeper Butler and he took the spot kick himself to make the game safe for Town.









Town,Belshaw, G Smith, Burrell, W Smith, Hall, Thomson(Emmett 90), Kiernan(Diamond 77), Beck, Muldoon, Bradley(Brown 82).Unused subs, Stead, CracknellBooked G Smith Man of the Match W SmithScorers, Thomson 34, Muldoon 90 pen. Att.769Sutton United,Butler, Barden, Goodliffe, Collins, Bolarinwa(Wright 64), Beautyman, Eastmond, Ajiboye(Reid 69), Randall, Milson, Jarvis.Unused subs, Davis, Dundas, MatsuzakaReferee, S Barrott