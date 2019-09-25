Harrogate District Chamber gains an early view from local business on the UCI Road Race

The Harrogate District Chamber of Trade have undertaken a survey on the views from local business of the UCI Road Cycle Race.
People were approached directly and asked to complete a survey card.
The President of the Harrogate District Chamber, Steve Scarre, said:
It is of course early days yet but I know that certain Traders are suffering so far with the centre of town looking like a ghost town this weekend and today but West Park down to the Yorkshire Hotel was really busy over the weekend.
Tuesday was a horrible day weather wise and that will have put people off but I have to say the town at 12 noon was deserted.
I am purposely walking around town each day to get a feel for what is happening.
I spent all day Friday, over eight hours, talking to mainly independent businesses about how they were feeling prior to the start and asked them to complete a tick box exercise of five questions.
I could not get round all of then but I included Cold Bath Road and Leeds Road as well as the town centre
Total 137 Responses
Do you think the UCI Cycling Event will affect your business?
- Positive – 31%
- No Impact – 17%
- Negative – 52%
Will your business opening hours be altered during the UCI event?
- Yes – 47%
- No – 53%
Do you envisage the promotional opportunities from the UCI event will benefit the Harrogate town profile?
- Positive – 78%
- No Impact – 13%
- Negative – 9%
As a local business, do you think that hosting Cycling Events in the future is something you would support?
- Positive – 48%
- No Comment – 12%
- Negative – 40%
Have you attended any of the informative sessions provided by Harrogate Borough Council or any other organisation?
- Yes – 22%
- No – 78%