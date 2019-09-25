/

Harrogate District Chamber gains an early view from local business on the UCI Road Race

The Harrogate District Chamber of Trade have undertaken a survey on the views from local business of the UCI Road Cycle Race.

The District have undertaken a survey on the views from local business of the Road Cycle Race.

People were approached directly and asked to complete a survey card.

The President of the Harrogate District Chamber, Steve Scarre, said:

It is of course early days yet but I know that certain Traders are suffering so far with the centre of town looking  like a ghost town this weekend and today but West Park down to the Yorkshire Hotel was really busy over the weekend. 

Tuesday was a horrible day weather wise and that will have put people off but I have to say the town at 12 noon was deserted. 

I am purposely walking around town each day to get a feel for what is happening. 

I spent all day Friday, over eight hours, talking to mainly independent businesses about how they were feeling prior to the start and asked them to complete a tick box exercise of five questions.

I could not get round all of then but I included Cold Bath Road and Leeds Road as well as the town centre

Total 137 Responses

Do you think the UCI Cycling Event will affect your business?

  • Positive – 31%
  • No Impact – 17%
  • Negative – 52%

Will your business opening hours be altered during the UCI event?

  • Yes – 47%
  • No – 53%

Do you envisage the promotional opportunities from the UCI event will benefit the Harrogate town profile?

  • Positive – 78%
  • No Impact – 13%
  • Negative – 9%

As a local business, do you think that hosting Cycling Events in the future is something you would support?

  • Positive – 48%
  • No Comment – 12%
  • Negative – 40%

Have you attended any of the informative sessions provided by Harrogate Borough Council or any other organisation?

  • Yes – 22%
  • No – 78%





