Azumas are coming to Harrogate this Saturday

Please share the news











9 Shares

LNER are running special AZUMA services between Leeds and Harrogate during the UCI World Championships, giving spectators a preview of the new trains ahead of their introduction on the route in December.

There will be seven scheduled services each way on the Saturdays and Sundays during the event, using nine-car bi-mode rolling stock.

The first AZUMA train is due to arrive in Harrogate at 12.16 on Saturday 21st September – followed by the same trains every hour until 17.14 and a final service arriving at 18.35. The initial trains will return to Leeds empty until 16.28 which will be the first scheduled return service into Leeds. The final service will run from Harrogate at 22.33, arriving into Leeds at 22.59.

The services repeat on Sunday 22nd September with the first arrival due at 11.23 and a final departure at 21.11. The services will be repeated on the following weekend 28-29th September.

Suzanne Donnelly, Commercial Director at LNER said: Harrogate is a really important destination for LNER so we wanted to support the town and help visitors during the UCI Championships by providing extra services. We’re pleased to provide thousands of extra seats by using some of our brand new Azuma trains, allowing visitors to get a taste of what’s to come before they’re permanently introduced on the route later in the year.

Please share the news











9 Shares