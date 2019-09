Please share the news













Harrogate High School has a large land art underway at the school.

The school has received some financial support for the UCI artwork from Harrogate Borough Council and further support from County Councilor and chairman of the County Council, Jim Clark.

The artwork is being made by students from donated recyleable material and will be completed by Wednesday (18 Sep 2019)

It is expected that the artwork will become one of the focal pieces for aerial shots of the town during the cycle races.