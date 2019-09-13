St Aidan’s investigates use of “soundcloud” drugs at the school

Please share the news













On Monday, 9 September 2019, St Aidan’s Secondary school in Harrogate dealt with drugs-related incident where 3 students had taken the illegal “soundcloud” pill and were taken to A&E as a precautionary measure.

The pills are orange and shaped like the music software company’s logo.

A spokesperson for St Aidan’s said: On the morning of Monday 9 September St Aidan’s had a serious drug-related incident involving three students who had taken a pill. It is possible that this was supplied by another student in school; the police were informed and are handling proceedings in this respect. Parents of all those involved have been informed. St Aidan’s views incidents of this kind very seriously with appropriate consequences put in place. The health and safety of all our students is paramount.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: We have become aware of a drug called ‘Soundcloud’ circulating in Harrogate and we are investigating this. The drug comes in pill form, in the shape of the ‘Soundcloud’ website logo. Taking these is dangerous and a small number of people have required medical attention as a result of taking them. We strongly advise against taking these pills (and other drugs) and ask anyone with any information about them to get in touch with the police as soon as possible or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111

It is understood that the individual that was dealing the drugs has been expelled.

St Aidan’s has always taken a very firm line on drugs and alcohol use, with previous headteacher saying that it would result in immediate expulsion.

North Yorkshire Police also attended the assembly this morning.