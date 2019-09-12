Call for support for Harrogate sleepout to help raise awareness and funds for young homelessness

Please share the news











1 Share

SASH was established in 1994 and has been helping prevent youth homelessness for 25 years. It is a registered charity that work across North and East Yorkshire supporting young people aged 16 to 25 facing homelessness.

They work with young people at a time of urgent need to ensure that a crisis does not lead to a cycle of homelessness, unemployment and benefit dependence. They work to a vision that the young people they work with never have to face homelessness again.

Each year they help over 300 young people escape homelessness through a network of 100 amazing volunteer hosts – they offer their spare room to young people who need it.

The Sleepout is about raising awareness of homelessness and youth homelessness in particular. It’s about coming together a community to recognise that homelessness is not acceptable and particularly amongst young people. The Sleepout is also to raise funds so they can ensure no young person has to sleep out.

CNG Stadium, Harrogate 11 October 2019









The Sleepout came about as CNG are a good supporter of SASH’s and they wanted to do something to celebrate their 25th birthday and support SASH.

Jacqui Hall, MD of CNG Ltd said: We’ve worked on the SASH sleepout for a few years now and it’s a really engaging way to highlight a problem perhaps many people in our area are not aware of. We have lots of people working within our team who fall within the age bracket SASH are working with, so we feel really drawn to supporting this cause. For our anniversary year, we’re aiming to raise 25k for our chosen charities, of which SASH is one and this is one of the ways we hope to highlight the incredible and vital work the team does to help our region’s most vulnerable young people. We hope to see lots of other local businesses there on the night.

The football Club has been a good supporter of SASH with two sleepouts previously held there.

The event aims to raise funds, awareness, remove stereotypes and encourage people to consider becoming a host.

Sleeping out in Harrogate is more of a problem than people realise. The town continues to receive more referrals than cities such as Hull, and is the second busiest area for referrals throughout all of North and East Yorkshire, with only Scarborough being busier.

This is an event initiated by CNG and run by them. SASH are working with them to ensure lots of support on the evening and will have guest speakers, a quiz, tea, coffee, soup, snacks and a breakfast in the morning.

Sign up here – https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleepout-harrogate-2019-tickets-65405380253

Please share the news











1 Share