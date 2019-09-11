Jarvis Cocker, The Pigeon Detectives, Litany, UK Foo Fighters and The Feeling head to UCI Fan Zone

Please share the news











Jarvis Cocker, The Pigeon Detectives and The Feeling are among a host of world-class musical acts that will be performing at the 2019 UCI Road World Championships Fan Zone in Harrogate during the event.

Jarvis Cocker is among the world’s most famous Yorkshiremen having fronted the legendary group Pulp who sold over 10 million records across the globe. Cocker will be performing a DJ set in the Fan Zone – which is located on The Stray – at 8:30pm on Friday 27 September after the Men’s Under-23 Road Race.

The Pigeon Detectives then take the stage at 7:40pm on Saturday once the Women’s Elite Road Race has concluded. This Leeds-based indie rock band have been one of the county’s most popular bands over the last two decades, producing two top-10 albums, one of which (‘Wait For Me’) went platinum in the UK.

Joining The Pigeon Detectives on Saturday evening is Harrogate’s hottest female vocalist, Litany, who’s single ‘Bedroom’ has racked up over 13 million listens on Spotify, and much-loved tribute band UK Foo Fighters. Litany’s set will begin at 4:50pm with UK Foo Fighters following her at 6:05pm.

Finally, The Feeling will help round off the Championships in style on Sunday 29 September at 6:30pm after the Men’s Elite Road Race. Hits such as ‘Fill My Little World’, ‘Love it When You Call’ and ‘Never Be Lonely’ will have fans singing along to this British-based five-piece who have enjoyed four top-10 singles and one number-one album over the course of their glittering career.

You will be able to watch all those acts totally free of charge as the Fan Zone is open to everyone from 21-29 September

The first weekend is especially family friendly, with a whole host of added entertainment being aimed specifically at children. The Fan Zone will also host the Official Opening Ceremony on that first Saturday, with a host of other live stage acts helping get the Championships off to a spectacular start.

The Fan Zone will very much be the place to be during the event, with giant screens allowing people to watch every race live and every medal presentation taking place on the main stage. It’s not all about the cycling though, there will also be a wide range of high-quality food and drinks providers on hand as well as a traders village and official merchandise superstore.

Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley said: We’re delighted to have booked these amazing musicians and they will definitely add to the carnival atmosphere inside the Fan Zone. Their performances will be worth waiting for once the racing has concluded and I’m sure they’ll appeal to cycling and non-cycling fans alike. Our Fan Zone is for everyone and we’re proud to be offering this calibre of entertainment completely free of charge. We’re looking forward to seeing thousands of people enjoying over the nine days of action and sincerely hope this will be a Championships to remember.

Photo credit Andy Hughes

