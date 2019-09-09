Army Foundation College (AFC) Harrogate
/

Smoking ban for new recruits at the Army Foundation College

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares

The Army Foundation College in Harrogate is to become smoke free.

The Commanding Officer, Lt Col R J Hall MBE YORKS has said that the decision has been made following discussion.

The College will be‘smoke free’ by early next year, with an implementation over two phases.  Phase one will come into effect next week with a ban on smoking in the College and when deployed on training duty, for all Junior Soldiers. That includes a small number of Junior Soldiers that are over 18.

Phase 2 will be in 2020 and make the College a ‘smoke-free’ site.

Th Junior Soldiers are children and only a small number smoke before enlistment.  It is illegal for them to buy cigarettes and they can be prosecuted for possession in a public place.

The Commanding Officer, Rich Hall as said that to facilitate Junior Soldiers to smoke seems ridiculous and it currently results in a situation where most Junior Soldiers smoke by graduation.

The Commanding Officer says he acknowledges that there is cultural aspect within the army around smoking, but the College needs to promote health, fitness, social mobility, training excellence, education, sport, role modelling and leadership – and that smoking just is not a natural bed fellow to any of that and is in direct conflict of many of their value.

The changes mean that staff are not permitted to smoke/vape on camp or visible to Junior Soldiers when deployed.  It is also not a ban on smokers being assigned to the College, but the requirement of a commitment to demonstrate a healthy life-style.






Please share the news
  • 5
    Shares
  • 5
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Knaresborough Lions in search for new storage facility

Next Story

Body found near Helmsley believed to be missing man, Nicholas Harper

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info