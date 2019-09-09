Police investigate indecent exposure incident on Parliament Street in Harrogate

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of indecent exposure that occurred on Parliament Street, Harrogate.

It happened between Nando’s and Wagamamas between 10.30pm and 11.45pm on 22 August 2019 and involved a white man exposing himself to the public.

A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested and has been released under investigation pending further enquires.

Polcie are requesting the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

They are appealing for information about two young fair-haired females who may be potential victims.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Carter. You can also email david.carter@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190155117.

