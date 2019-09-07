Harrogate Fire Station - chance to use the hose reel
In pictures: Harrogate Fire Station Community Engagement Day

A very well supported community engagement today (7 September 2019), both by members of the public and Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Stuart Martin, Andrew Jones MP and Julia Mulligan the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The Mayor of Harrogate Cllr Stuart Martin and Watch Manager James Winder
TC970 Mark Hutchings
North Yorkshire Police
The Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Stuart Martin
Andy Annat of CrackerJack BBQ
The local MP decending
Andrew Jones MP heads back down from the sky
Harrogate Fire Station - rescue from the tower
North Yorkshire Police - Traffic Police
North Yorkshire Police - Traffic Police
The yard at Harrogate Fire Station
Harrogate Police
Andrew Jones MP and Watch Manager, James Winder heading up in the aerial platfrom
Julia Mulligan, the Police and Fire commissioner with Watch Manager, James Winder
The aerial ladder platform in the back yard of the Harrogate Station
Harrogate Fire Station - full of visitors
First responders demonstrating CPR
Harrogate Fire Station - First responders demonstrating CPR
Demonstration by the local first responders of CPR
The garages were packed with people
This year room didn't allow for a demonstration of the removal of the roof of a car, but this gave a reminder of the risk of drink driving
PCSO5236 John Jakes
PS1461 Nicola Colbourne, The Mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Stuart Martin and Watch Manager, James Winder
