Harrogate Fire Station Community Engagement Day – 7 September 2019

Harrogate Fire Station is holding its Community Engagement Day on 7 September 2019, 12:30 until 16:30

Andrew Brodie, Chief Fire Officer for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: I would encourage as many people as possible to visit Harrogate Fire Station. It’s your fire station, your fire engines, your fire fighters, so go and learn more about the services you receive. It will be interesting, exciting, fun and the firefighters would really love to see you.

Barbecue food provided by crackerjack barbecues.

Ice creams provided by PJ ices

F1 style driving simulator provided by Pirelli Motorsport in association with Kwik-Fit doing tyre safety advice for the winter driving

The “95 live” team from North Yorkshire County Council and the road safety team from North Yorkshire County Council will also be attending to give advice on cycling safety for drivers and cyclists

Bouncy castles, fairground rides

4 x 4 Rescue vehicles, fire engines

Fire trucks

The 10,000 smiles team with a chance to win £10,000.

Th hydraulic aerial ladder

Face painting by a professional Party Planner

Rescue scenarios throughout the day

Police vehicles for the public to look around and officers to talk to

Security marking valuables preventing burglaries and generally staying safe,

The mayor and mayoress of Harrogate

Local MP Andrew Jones

The British Red Cross to talk about the great work they do and demonstrate one of the UK vehicles

Blue Cross animal rescue charities will be there are giving help and advice around animal welfare volunteering for the charity caring for your animals and letting the public know what services they provide

CPR demonstration training and lessons for both children and adults supplied by volunteers from Yorkshire Ambulance giving help and advice and showing how you can help in your local community, Staff and fundraisers from the air ambulance station at Leeds Bradford airport to talk about the great work that they provide for the community on a charity based service.

Yorkshire Tea at providing all of the drinks and refreshments for the day with hopefully little turn the TV on from all the Yorkshire tea adverts to be there to serve them.

Snack shop for pop cans, chocolate bars and crisps

A candy floss stall with some games to play

Firefighters charity fundraising volunteers will also be there and are selling items supplied officially by the firefighters charity and plastic firefighter helmets for children to wear and all in aid of an excellent charity that helps injured firefighters with their recovery.

Julia Mulligan, North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: Fire service open days are an excellent opportunity for communities to meet their local fire fighters, find out about the work that they do, learn how to keep themselves safe and most of all have some fun. North Yorkshire Police will also be at Harrogate Fire Station this Saturday and will be property marking items to help them be reunited with their rightful owner, should they ever become lost or stolen. So please bring along your bikes, scooters and other valuable items to have them security marked.

James Winder, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: So it looks like it’s going to be a nice day on Saturday – it’s taken an awful lot of organising to get everybody together at the same time on the same day but its looks like it has all come together if the weather plays it’s part it should be fantastic.

James added: So all in all a great family day out where you can be fed, watered, and have fun for the full 4 hours whilst soaking up some safety advice and having a really good day.










