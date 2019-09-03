Harrogate police
Appeal for information following Starbeck burglary

North Yorkshire is appealing for witnesses and information about a that took place in the area on Friday 30 August.

The incident occurred on Avenue Terrace, at around 11.40am and involved a man entering an insecure property before taking a handbag belonging to the victim, who was present at the time.

We are asking for the public’s help to establish the suspect’s identity and possible movements after the offence.

The suspect is described as white, in his late 20s to early 30, with short black hair, dark brown eyes and wearing a black coloured tracksuit.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mark Nursey. You can also email Mark.Nursey@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference number 12190160625.




