Knaresborough Memory Walk for dementia awareness and the Alzheimer’s Society

Please share the news











1 Share

Knaresborough Memory Walk took place this weekend at Mother Shipton’s Cave, organised by the local group of the Alzheimer’s Society – 31 August 2019.

After some rain in the morning, the sun shone over the event and it was supported in greater numbers than before.

Some facts:

Dementia describes different brain disorders that trigger a loss of brain function

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia, affecting 62 per cent of those diagnosed

There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK

Numbers set to rise to over 1 million by 2025 and to over 2 million by 2051

Unpaid carers supporting someone with dementia save the economy £11 billion a year

The event was supported by Andrew Jones MP and he formally started the walk that took in the length of Mother Shipton’s along the bank of the River Nidd.

Andrew Jones MP said: This is the second memory walk that has been hosted at Mother Shipton’s and thanks go to them for supporting. Thanks particularly goes to those that have worked to make the event happen as it is important that we keep the momentum going, to keep the awareness of the impact of dementia, raising funds for research and for care for those affected by it. The work by the Alzheimer’s Society both locally and nationally is very important. Dementia is one of the biggest medical challenges we have in our society today.



















Please share the news











1 Share