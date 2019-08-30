Nominate your young achiever

Please share the news











With just two weeks to go before nominations close, the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation wants to hear about young people who deserve recognition.

The 27th Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors of Harrogate, take place in November and are open to all young people who were born, live or work in Yorkshire and who are aged 35 or under.

Awards Chairman Peter McCormick OBE said: We have already received some excellent nominations but we know there are many other young people out there who really deserve to be considered for an award and we would like to hear about them.

To nominate a potential winner, just visit the Awards website at www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/nominations or contact Sonia Jones at McCormicks Solicitors on 01423 530630. Nominations close on Friday 13 September.

Seven categories are open for nominations as follows:

Personality of the Year (sponsored by Rudding Park)

Youngster of the Year (Nabarro McAllister)

Unsung Hero (Lunchbox Theatrical Productions Ltd)

Achievement in the Arts (Barclays)

Achievement in Education (Positive Tax Solutions LLP)

Achievement in Management and Enterprise (The Wetherby Whaler Group)

Achievement in Sport (Leeds United Football Club)

The Awards take place on Thursday 7 November at the Leeds United Centenary Pavilion.









