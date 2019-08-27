Harrogate-based entrepreneur launches smokin’ new Fryday fish and chip concept at Xscape Castleford

Please share the news











1 Share

Fryday is the brainchild of Dublin-born and Harrogate-based entrepreneur Andrew Daly who aims to disrupt the fish and chip take away sector with a simple concept of serving classic fish and chips with an Irish twist. The company will source the best restaurant quality fish in the UK exclusively from Alfred Enderby, the country’s oldest award-winning smokehouse with a 100 year heritage who also supplies to Michelin star restaurants and is endorsed by celebrity chef Marco Pierre White.

An experienced commercial director with a proven track record of taking start up businesses and developing them into global brands, Andrew has worked with the likes of Diageo, Mars and Bic® and has also clocked up 15 years of expertise working with global retailers such as Walmart, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda. His passion for the food sector and his native Dublin, led Andrew to launch the Fryday concept with the first restaurant opening at popular leisure complex Xscape in Castleford where the company has taken Unit 5, a 955 sq ft ground floor unit situated in the middle of the complex.

The Fryday brand was introduced to Londoners in Trafalgar Square on St Patrick’s Day this year in a mobile shipping container with thousands of portions sold and resulted in excellent feedback. This was the springboard that led to inward investment for the business and its acquisition plan to open several fish and chip restaurants across the North of England.

With households spending 25% more per month on takeaway than they were 10 years ago, delivery has become big business. Fryday plans to launch an online ordering service to include its own mobile app, which will enable customers to access a click and collect service or receive Fryday fish and chips to their door wherever they are based in the UK. As traditional fish and chip shops have not kept pace with the digital takeaway market, the company recognised the future landscape will be determined and driven by tech and social media savvy millennials and generation Z consumers.









Andrew Daly, Founder of Fryday Fish Limited, commented: The concept of Fryday is to offer consumers the very best fish and chips that we can source on a consistent basis. We aim to deliver this through innovation both in menu and branded app experience, be it delivery or click and collect. Fryday is environmentally focused, shown in our commitment to 100% compostable packaging and the fact we do not use any single use plastic throughout the business. We are delighted to partner with CBRE. The high footfall locations that we are targeting will bring great food and theatre to our customer experience – this is demonstrated in-restaurant where you can watch your Ripple Chips being cut and prepared on site! There’s nothing frozen about our ingredients.

Acting on behalf of Harrogate based Fryday Fish Limited, CBRE’s Retail team in Manchester has completed the first retail acquisition for a smokin’ new fish and chip restaurant concept at Xscape in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

CBRE has also been instructed to identify key UK restaurant sites across the North of England for the brand to roll out the new concept, including a flagship restaurant in central Leeds set to open at the end of this year.

Ross Jackson, Chartered Surveyor, for the Retail team at CBRE in Manchester, said: We are delighted to support Fryday’s acquisition plans and to bring this young and dynamic brand to Xscape, with more planned in the near future. Fryday offers something innovative and fresh in otherwise ordinary and old fashioned cuisine. We are working on finding more sites throughout the UK with the next opening set for Autumn 2019, a flagship restaurant unit right in the heart of Leeds city centre.









Please share the news











1 Share