AFC Fylde 0 – 0 Harrogate Town

Just as in last seasons corresponding league match,Town came away from Mill Farm,with a creditable goalless draw.
Simon Weaver named the same team that defeated Stockport on Saturday,with the impressive Alex Bradley retaining his position in midfield.
Town made the brighter start and were unlucky not to take the lead after twenty minutes when a Jack Muldoon strike beat James Montgomery,only to come back off the inside of the upright and Bradley’s follow up was brilliantly kept out by the keeper.
The Coasters began to make their presence felt and James Belshaw had to be alert to keep out a shot from the dangerous Matty Kosylo.
Fylde had a dominant spell just before the break,but were well marshalled by the resolute Town defence.
Early in the second half,Montgomery earned his corn when he had to dive full length to palm away a well struck shot from Bradley, that was heading for the corner of the net.
Both sides had chances,with Fylde’s,Ryan Croasdale heading wide and Town’s Brendan Kiernan testing Montgomery with a free kick.
As the game entered the last twenty minutes,sub Jon Stead thought he had given Town the lead and scored his first goal for the club.
He intercepted a defender’s back pass and shot past Montgomery only for the goal to be ruled out by the Linesman for an alleged handball.
Town however,were undaunted by this disappointment and carried the game to the Coasters.
On eightyone minutes,Warren Burrell produced an excellent, acrobatic bicycle kick which hit the underside of the crossbar,but bounced down on the wrong side of the line.
Simon Weaver was well pleased with his sides commitment and battling qualities and content with a hard earned point.
Town,
Belshaw,Fallowfield,Falkingham,Burrell,Emmett,Beck(Stead 61),Kiernan,Bradley(Brown 80),Muldoon,Hall,W Smith.
Unused subs,G Smith,Leesley,Cracknell
AFC Fylde,
Montgomery,Montrose,Duxbury,Jameson,Byrne,Kosylo(Willoughby 80)Croasdale,Rowe,Yeates(Williams 76),Houghton,(Ngwatala 68),Craigen.
Unused subs,Whitmore,Lavercombe.
Booked,Kosylo Att.1317
Referee,J Johnson.
By John Harrison.