New free bus service from Ripon to Fountains Abbey

Published on in Harrogate/News/Ripon
A new free bus service is running between Ripon Bus Station and Fountains Abbey.

It’s a trial service, being funded by the National Trust,  between 19 August and 22 September 2019.

  • Ripon bus station 7 days a week (10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm, 3pm)
  • Return buses from the Fountains Abbey Visitor centre half past the hour and a last bus at 4.10pm

It is being funded as free service by the National Trust as a trial for the end of the school holidays, into September, to gauge local interest in the service. If it is successful they will consider a longer term plan next year.

Justin Scully, General Manager, said:

We are funding this service to make Fountains Abbey & Studley Royal more accessible to our local communities.

We have already had glowing feedback from visitors who wouldn’t have been able to get here otherwise and have now had the opportunity to experience this special place.

Visiting the property by bus is a greener way to travel and also reduces pressure on the car parks here.

This service is operating free of charge to passengers.

