Rossett students achieve fantastic results in GCSEs

Students at Rossett School in Harrogate are celebrating after achieving impressive results in their GCSEs.

“We have been greatly impressed by the way students faced the challenges of this year’s exams,” said Chris Stone, Deputy Headteacher.

“This year saw the demand on students increase significantly; the English papers alone amounted to seven and a half hours of examination, with the average student having to sit between 23-27 examination papers. This was also the second year of national changes in grading, and increased challenge in the content and style of the new terminal examinations.”

Rossett students’ performance in English and Maths has been particularly impressive: 80% of the students achieved grades 9-4, almost 20% above the national average – an increase from last year’s results.

Computer Science, Biology and Music also scored highly in securing the 9-7 measure with respectively 56%, 50% and 37% of all students achieving at the highest grades, all well above the national average.

Among the individual success stories were:

Mary Patterson who achieved an impressive ten grade 9s, one of only 293 students achieving this measure out of 580,000 students nationally – putting her in the top 0.1 per cent in the country. She is now hoping to study A levels in French, Geography and Biology, whilst maintaining her advanced piano studies.

Alice Benning, a great support to younger students in the school through her sports leadership, achieved four grade 9s, four grade 8s and one grade 7, and will now go on to our Sixth Form at Rossett to study A levels in Biology, Maths, Chemistry and History.

Christian Corbett received five grade 9s and five grade 8s, excelling in his Science and Mathematics examinations. Joining him, with an impressive array of grade 9s in all their Mathematics and separate Science GCSEs were: Megan Davis (six grade 9s including a flawless performance in English, one grade 8 and two grade 7s); Emma Jansen (six grade 9s, three grade 8s and a 7); Katie Merckel (four grade 9s, one grade 8, four grade 7s and a grade 6); and Sean Winston (achieving seven grade 9s, two grade 7s and a Merit).

Talented musician and saxophonist Sam Gilmartin celebrated with excellent marks in his Music, five grade 9s, three grade 8s and a grade 6 in English Literature.

Freddie Newton achieved mainly grades 8 and 9, including a distinction star in Music, which is his passion. A stalwart of the rock scene at the school, he will be returning to Rossett Sixth Form and hopes to eventually follow a career in music.

Headteacher, Ms Woodcock added: “Results’ day is always a fantastic occasion with plenty to celebrate in school. Many students here today have made excellent progress in the years that they have spent with us; we are proud of the results that all have achieved.

“It’s a pleasure to see so many students seeing the results of their hard work paying off today. We look forward to welcoming them back to our Sixth Form in September as they begin the next phase of their education with us.”

There are a small number of places available for external students to join Year 12 in September. Contact the Sixth Form Team directly at office@rossettschool.co.uk.

