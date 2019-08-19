Harrogate town centre cycle collision

Please share the news











Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a black car and a cyclist.

It happened at around 4.45pm on Sunday 18 August 2019, on York Place at its junction with Station Parade.

The car was travelling in the direction of Knaresborough Road and the cyclist was travelling from the direction of Station Parade.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw either the black car or the cyclist prior to the collision or saw the collision itself to contact them.

The cyclist, a 16-year-old boy from Harrogate, was treated for slight injuries at Harrogate District Hospital and discharged. The driver of the car a man from Harrogate, was uninjured.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for TC117 Steve James of Harrogate Roads Policing Group or email steve.james117@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12190152183

