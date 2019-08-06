Police say that recent three assaults on women in Harrogate are linked

Please share the news











Following an earlier appeal for information about an assault on a woman in Harrogate in the early hours of Saturday (3 August), police have now confirmed they are investigating a further two attacks which they believe are all linked.

Assault on a 26-year-old woman in Franklin Road at around 3.30am on Saturday. See Victim thrown to ground during assault in Harrogate

Cold Bath Road on late Friday, 2 August 2019

Park Parade early Saturday, 3 August 2019

In each case the victims reported being followed, before attempts were made to take hold of them.

North Yorkshire Police is asking residents to be vigilant but be reassured that we are investigating these incidents and are taking appropriate measures, including increased patrols in the area .

Sgt Paul Schofield, from Harrogate CID, appealed for anyone with information about any of the attacks to come forward.

Sgt Schofield said: We would especially like to speak to a man who helped one of the victims when she was distressed at the bottom of Cold Bath Road, and also a woman who was waiting at the bus stop in the area of Walkers Passage who may have seen what happened. If anyone has any information concerning the incidents, or has concerns that they may have been followed, then please call 101.

