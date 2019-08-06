Police say that recent three assaults on women in Harrogate are linked

Published on in Harrogate/News
Please share the news
  • 13
    Shares

Following an earlier appeal for information about an assault on a woman in Harrogate in the early hours of Saturday (3 August), police have now confirmed they are investigating a further two attacks which they believe are all linked.

In each case the victims reported being followed, before attempts were made to take hold of them.

North Yorkshire Police is asking residents to be vigilant but be reassured that we are investigating these incidents and are taking appropriate measures, including increased patrols in the area .

Sgt Paul Schofield, from Harrogate CID, appealed for anyone with information about any of the attacks to come forward.

Sgt Schofield said:

We would especially like to speak to a man who helped one of the victims when she was distressed at the bottom of Cold Bath Road, and also a woman who was waiting at the bus stop in the area of Walkers Passage who may have seen what happened. If anyone has any information concerning the incidents, or has concerns that they may have been followed, then please call 101.






Please share the news
  • 13
    Shares
  • 13
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*