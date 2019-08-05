Harrogate police

Victim thrown to ground during assault in Harrogate

Published on in Harrogate/News
Please share the news
  • 14
    Shares

Police are appealing for information and possible CCTV footage after a 26-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a man in Harrogate in the early hours of Saturday 3 August 2019.

The woman was walking alone along Franklin Road at around 3.30am when she heard footsteps close behind her. A man passed her and then further up the road he jumped out from behind a parked car and threw her to the ground.

The victim managed to fight him off and he ran away in the direction of the town centre.

The woman was not injured in the attack but was understandably left shaken.

The attacker is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face.

Police are stepping up patrols in the area and are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV coverage of the area to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 12190142213.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.gov





Please share the news
  • 14
    Shares
  • 14
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*