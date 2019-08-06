Harrogate town centre Police Inspector comments on recent assaults on women

Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Penny Taylor has issued a statement regarding three assaults on women in Harrogate.

Three assaults on women reported over the course of the weekend (Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 August 2019), which are believed to be related.

Insp Penny Taylor said:

While incidents of this nature are unusual for Harrogate, I can reassure local residents that we are taking these reports very seriously. Extra policing resources have been deployed to carry out high visibility reassurance patrols in the area and to also support the investigation.

I’d appeal to local residents who live or work in the Franklin Road, Cold Bath Road and Park Parade areas; if you have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, please contact us via 101 and pass that information on. Please quote reference 12190142315.

I’d also appeal to any drivers who were in the Cold Bath Road area on Saturday night (3 August 2019) between 11.50pm and the early hours of Sunday morning (4 August 2019) who may have captured dash-cam footage, to also contact us.

To reiterate the description of the men given to police:

The Franklin Road assault, which took place at 3.30am Saturday 3 August 2019, the assailant is described as a white man in his mid-20s, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with the hood pulled up and tightened round his face. (12190142213)

The Park Parade assault, which took place at around 4am Saturday 3 August 2019, the victim has described two assailants; one tall, slim man who was wearing a hooded rain jacket. The other man was described as shorter and stockier than the first man, wearing a hooded rain jacket and jogging bottoms. (12190141727)

The Cold Bath Road assault, which took place at around 11.50pm Saturday 3 August 2019, the assailant is described at a white man in his 20’s, 5ft 5ins tall with a wide nose and stubble. He was wearing a dark covered jacket with the hood up and carrying a plastic bag.(12190142315)

We understand that the nature of these incidents will be worrying to local residents, but please be reassured, we are working hard to follow up every enquiry, and doing everything we can to identify and arrest the individual/s responsible for these assaults.