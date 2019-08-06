Driver fails to stop following collision in Knaresborough

Published on in Knaresborough/News
Police are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop at the scene of a damage only collision in Knaresborough.

At around 7.35pm on Monday 5 August 2019, a dark coloured car collided with a number of parked cars on Stockwell Avenue in Knaresborough. The car failed to stop at the scene of the collision, which left two vehicles damaged.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who saw a dark vehicle in the area, whose manner of driving aroused suspicion, to contact them on 101. They’d particularly like to hear from anyone who has CCTV, which may of captured images of the vehicle.

Please call 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12190143633.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.





