All change at the Treatment Rooms

Please share the news











6 Shares

After almost 2 decades of trading from Royal Parade in Harrogate this very popular beauty salon has had a face lift of its own moving to new premises at 18a Mayfield Grove – a 25% increase in rent along with a minimum commitment forced the move.

As well as a move to the new salon Alexandra Smith has taken over the helm of the salon from Louise Moore who after 26 years of providing beauty treatment in Harrogate has decided that now is the right time for her to pass over the running of the salon to Alex, however she does remain with the 9 strong team in the new salon on a part time basis.

Louise said: I am thrilled to have handed over the reins to Alex as owner of The Treatment Rooms … Alex has been with me since she was 17 and is not only a fabulous Beauty Therapist but a beautiful person too. Thank you to all my Therapists/Receptionists who I’ve had the pleasure to work with over the past 26 years and of course my clients who are just amazing!

Alex is originally from Pateley Bridge but now lives in Harrogate was educated at Ashville College and when she chose her career in beauty attended Skipton College of Beauty where she was awarded a scholarship to attend The Yorkshire College of Beauty and obtain the CIDESCO Diploma which is the world’s most prestigious qualification for Aesthetics and Beauty Therapy which has set international standards since 1957.









Her first ever job was at The Treatment Rooms where she has remained other than a year when she worked in a number of Spas in New Zealand to see how beauty was done down under.

Alex said: I am delighted to have taken over the salon and looks forward to welcoming clients new and old to the new premises which looks great. Part of me is sorry to leave the old premises behind but as we are all seeing in Harrogate increasing rent and rates in the town centre made it impossible for us to survive without moving and this has provided the opportunity to design our new salon exactly as we want with 3 treatment rooms and a bespoke spray tanning room as well as reception/retail and a relaxation area.

The Treatment Rooms Beauty at its best – 18a Mayfield Grove HG1 5HB









Please share the news











6 Shares